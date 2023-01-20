Portland St. Patrick’s Al Schrauben coaches to 700th win Thursday

The Shamrocks won 64-27 at Morrice
Portland St. Patrick girls basketball coach Al Schrauben celebrates with his team after...
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MORRICE, Mich. (WILX) - When the dust settled at Morrice High School, the Portland St. Patrick Shamrocks came out with a win, 64-27 over the Morrice Orioles.

That win was extra special for head coach Al Schrauben: It was his 700th.

It’s really special,” said assistant coach Michelle Smith. “Those of us who know him and spend as much time with him as we do we know he is a huge heart and so 700 wins...he’ll always tell you it’s not about him. It’s about a lot of the girls, you know, he’s coached along the way.”

Smith is right; in addition to his family, Schrauben thanks all the student athletes he’s coached over the years.

“You see them through school and a lot of them, I had their parents as players many moons ago,” Schrauben said. “So it’s cool to see them come through and they’re aware of of what we’ve done in the past so it’s really nice.”

Normally, Schrauben might celebrate the night of a win, and then look ahead to try and get win 701.

Thursday night might be a little different.

“We don’t play till Tuesday,” Schrauben said. “So we’ll probably enjoy this one for a little while.”

