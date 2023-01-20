Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near homes

It’s suspected that these marshmallows are being placed on the ground to attract and cause harm to area pets and or wildlife.
Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near homes.
Police warn pet owners of tainted marshmallows found near homes.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating several incidents in which residents have found marshmallows with tack nails or fishing hooks in them.

According to police, marshmallows have been found placed in the front yards of homes in the area of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane, 14 Mile Road and Farmington Road.

The first incident was reported to the department in May 2022, in the 30000 block of Hunters Whip Lane. The second incident was reported to the department in Dec. 2022, in the 33000 block of Heritage Hills Drive. The third incident was reported on Jan. 15, in the 34000 block of Glouster Circle. The fourth, and most recent incident, was reported on Jan. 18, at the intersection of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane.

At this time, it is suspected that these marshmallows are being placed on the ground to attract and cause harm to area pets and or wildlife. To date, the department is not aware of any animals or individuals being harmed by these marshmallows.

Chief Jeff King is asking residents in the area to contact police if they observe an individual or individuals acting suspiciously and to pay close attention to their pets when walking them to protect against eating these marshmallows.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

