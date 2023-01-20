Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday.

Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself.

According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on Plaza Drive with multiple bullet holes. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random and they are investigating it as a homicide.

Both deaths are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958 or 734-822-4911. Tips can be made anonymously.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.