Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead

Michael Anthony Elinski
Michael Anthony Elinski(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday.

Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself.

According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on Plaza Drive with multiple bullet holes. Police said they do not believe the shooting was random and they are investigating it as a homicide.

Both deaths are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734-822-4958 or 734-822-4911. Tips can be made anonymously.

