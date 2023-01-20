No life vest found for toddler who drowned in Lake Lansing, court documents say

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Court documents have revealed the reason why Claire Elizabeth Powers was charged with second-degree murder in her son’s death.

Background: Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy

Investigators said Powers told them her son was wearing a life jacket at the time, but they couldn’t find one at the scene.

According to a court document, a Meridian Township police detective testified that 4-year-old Liam Powers did not have a coat or life jacket when he was recovered from Lake Lansing in March. The document said the mother told investigators their kayak hit an icy patch, which sent her son into the water and when she tried to rescue him, she also fell in.

The court records said an off-duty Meridian Township firefighter heard calls for help coming from the lake and called 911. She reportedly told Powers to put her son on top of the kayak and Liam went underwater moments later.

Crews pulled Liam out of the water and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Powers was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder. If convicted, she faces the possibility of life in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.