In My View: MSU football to see new faces

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football not expected to sign new players during the February signing period and 13 transfer portal incoming players means there will be a lot of new faces in spring practice.

Whether MSU needs 13 portal players every year moving forward remains to be seen but the MSU coaching staff clearly believes it will take more than just high school recruits to make each new season roster full of players able to favorably compete against the Big Ten’s best.

But the portal players likely are a big guess if that’s the number year after year in my view.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.