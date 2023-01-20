MSU extends support services for LGBTQIA+ students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University extended counseling services for students, staff and faculty who identify as transgender and nonbinary.

Heather Shea, interim director of the Gender and Sexuality Campus Center (GSCC) explained “we are aware that transgender and nonbinary students often experience abuse and trauma at higher rates than other students and may not know about or feel trusting of programs offering support services based on national data and the recent Know More Survey results because of that, we have committed to specific outreach and supportive services to create safe spaces for this community.”

Starting this semester, resources will come from MSU Safe Place, Center for Survivors, Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS), and Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Expanded services include:

MSU Safe Place, which provides advocacy, counseling and shelter to MSU students, staff, faculty, their partners and minor-aged children who are experiencing relationship violence or stalking, will now host weekly in-person services at the GSCC. Effective Jan. 12, Lara Hayden will be available between 11:30 and 1:30 p.m. to help educate and support any students who may be experiencing relationship violence or stalking. Students can stop by GSCC without an appointment during these open hours or can reach out to Lara at haydenL8@msu.edu to schedule an appointment for support at a more convenient time.

Center for Survivors provides in-person or virtual support, including advocacy, medical forensic exams, therapy, workshops and group counseling services to all student survivors of sexual misconduct and limited services to nonstudent survivors. The Center for Survivors is collaborating with MSU Safe Place to gather information to create peer-led support groups for GSCC-connected survivors of RVSM. Individuals can receive information and/or support by contacting the Center for Survivors by:

Email at general@msu.edu

Onsite walk-in visit during business hours, located on the 2nd floor of the Student Services Building.

Phone at (517) 355-3551 during business hours.

24/7 MSU Sexual Assault Hotline at (517) 372-6666.

Crisis chat at https://centerforsurvivors.msu.edu/ seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CAPS, which provides counseling services and referrals to MSU students, has a dedicated counselor available weekly at the GSCC for students seeking any type of support. Ginny Blakely will be available at the GSCC for CAPS Connect on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Jan. 24, 2023. Individuals can sign up for a 20-minute in-person consultation at https://caps.msu.edu/services/CAPSConnect.html .

