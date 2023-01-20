Major street in Jackson to shut down on Jan. 23

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street in Jackson will be shut down for tree trimming on Monday.

Wildwood Avenue between S. Wisner Street and S. West Avenue will close to traffic on Monday morning. The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will be trimming trees along the street.

Wildwood Avenue is a busy street that connects neighborhoods on the west side of the City to Downtown Jackson and the West Avenue commercial corridor. DPW crews will be trimming tree branches that potentially pose a threat to utility lines, vehicle traffic, and pedestrians if they were to come down in a weather event.

DPW plans on closing Wildwood Avenue at 8 a.m. and expects to have the street back open in the afternoon. No detour will be posted because this will be a short closure.

Officials are asking drivers to plan alternate routes, such as using W. Michigan Avenue or W. Ganson Street.

Updates about the closure will be posted on the City’s website and Facebook page.

