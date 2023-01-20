Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces winner of 2023 State of the State Art Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 State of the State Art Contest winner has been announced. The winner of the 2023 State of the State art contest is Sydney Kuipers of Forest Hills Northern High School.

Background: Gov. Whitmer challenges Michigan students to come up with a creative design for an art contest

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II selected the winner from five student finalists out of hundreds of students who submitted their artwork from around the state. The winning art piece will be featured on the 2023 State of the State program cover.

“We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic talents of students from across the state put on display,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “Michigan’s strength comes from all of us working together to improve our communities, expand pathways to opportunity, and move Michigan forward. It’s encouraging to see Michigan’s strengths through these students’ eyes.”

You can view the lieutenant governor’s video selecting the winner here.

Winner of the 2023 State of The State Art Contest

Sydney Kuipers, Forest Hills Northern High School, 11th Grade (Governor's Office)

The art contest challenged K-12 students across Michigan to come up with a creative design for the 2023 State of the State program cover following the theme “What makes Michigan strong?” Students were encouraged to be as creative as possible and were welcome to use crayons, markers, paint, or any other material.

2023 State of The State Art Contest runners-up

Myra Sprague, Greenville Senior High School, 12th grade (Governor's Office)

Raegan Pena, Milan High School, 10th grade (Governor's Office)

Neal Patwardhan, Novi Meadows, 6th grade (Governor's Office)

Delaney LeMarbe, Flushing High School, 10th grade (Governor's Office)

During her 2023 State of the State address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now.

The 2023 State of the State address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers and broadcast live throughout the state on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

