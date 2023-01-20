Lt. Gov. Gilchrist announces winner of 2023 State of the State Art Contest

The winner of the 2023 State of the State art contest is Sydney Kuipers of Forest Hills...
The winner of the 2023 State of the State art contest is Sydney Kuipers of Forest Hills Northern High School.(Governor's Office)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:01 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2023 State of the State Art Contest winner has been announced. The winner of the 2023 State of the State art contest is Sydney Kuipers of Forest Hills Northern High School.

Background: Gov. Whitmer challenges Michigan students to come up with a creative design for an art contest

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II selected the winner from five student finalists out of hundreds of students who submitted their artwork from around the state. The winning art piece will be featured on the 2023 State of the State program cover.

“We know that Michigan has so many bright, gifted young people and I’m thrilled to see the artistic talents of students from across the state put on display,” said Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist. “Michigan’s strength comes from all of us working together to improve our communities, expand pathways to opportunity, and move Michigan forward. It’s encouraging to see Michigan’s strengths through these students’ eyes.”

You can view the lieutenant governor’s video selecting the winner here.

Winner of the 2023 State of The State Art Contest

Sydney Kuipers, Forest Hills Northern High School, 11th Grade
Sydney Kuipers, Forest Hills Northern High School, 11th Grade(Governor's Office)

The art contest challenged K-12 students across Michigan to come up with a creative design for the 2023 State of the State program cover following the theme “What makes Michigan strong?” Students were encouraged to be as creative as possible and were welcome to use crayons, markers, paint, or any other material.

2023 State of The State Art Contest runners-up

Myra Sprague, Greenville Senior High School, 12th grade
Myra Sprague, Greenville Senior High School, 12th grade(Governor's Office)
Raegan Pena, Milan High School, 10th grade
Raegan Pena, Milan High School, 10th grade(Governor's Office)
Neal Patwardhan, Novi Meadows, 6th grade
Neal Patwardhan, Novi Meadows, 6th grade(Governor's Office)
Delaney LeMarbe, Flushing High School, 10th grade
Delaney LeMarbe, Flushing High School, 10th grade(Governor's Office)

This year’s prize is a Cherry Republic Go Fish Gift Box containing:

  • Ruby Red Sour Cherry Patches
  • Iced Imperial Pretzels
  • Cherry Republic Playing Cards
  • Cherry Republic Nalgene water bottle

During her 2023 State of the State address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will lay out her plans to tackle the challenges Michiganders are facing right now.

The 2023 State of the State address will be held in the Michigan House Chambers and broadcast live throughout the state on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
Claire Elizabeth Powers
Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy
Sparrow Health System names new chief of staff
Sparrow impacted by crowded emergency rooms
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Police identify woman fatally struck by SUV on I-75

Latest News

East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) is experiencing another water...
Second water main break in East Lansing, Meridian Township
The deadline is April 18.
Prepare for tax filing season ahead of the April 18 deadline
The deadline is April 18.
Prepare for tax filing season ahead of the April 18 deadline
Multiple Chances Of Snow