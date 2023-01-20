LIVE: Multiple chances for snow and the morning’s top headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the weekend. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 20, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 16º
  • Lansing Record High: 62° 1906
  • Lansing Record Low: -16° 1888
  • Jackson Record High: 63º 1906
  • Jackson Record Low: -18º 1985

