Lansing Shuffle to open January 26

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing shuffle is bringing new life to downtown Lansing. Located in what used to be the Lansing city market, the food hall and social club is set to open Jan. 26.

“It’s dynamic, it’s so different, I think living downtown in Lansing, I think, the same message is reverberated all the way across the board,” said Lansing Shuffle general manager, Darby-Olene Berryhill. “Lansing needs this, Lansing needs this.”

They’re still doing some finishing touches before opening, but here’s a sneak peek into what the Lansing Shuffle will offer. They’ll have five food vendors (with two spots for more to come), two bars, cooking and cocktail-making classes. They’ll also offer live music, and of course, shuffle boards. There won’t be any shuffling until this spring, but they’re working hard to get everything else ready for the 26.

“It’s sort of a grand opening, but like also a soft opening. On the 26th, the food hall will be open, we’ll have five vendors, we’ll have drinks, we have live music, we have a seven-piece band coming that night,” said co-owner Jonathan Hartzell.

The Lansing Shuffle could be described as a fancy food court.

“Chef-driven restaurants, but like a food truck style,” said Berryhill.

It took the city two years to figure out how the vacant building could be a fresh option. Officials thought Lansing Shuffle would be perfect, open six days a week, and open late.

“Things close a little early around here you know. We’re expected to have late-night food options. Iris Smoke House, they’re gonna close down at 2 a.m. with the rest of our bars.” said Berryhill, “You’re hungry? Come get some ribs at one in the morning, we’ll be here!”

Iris Smoke shop is one of five unique food options, and they’re excited to bring a new flavor to Lansing.

“Right now, we’re just, you know, doing some menu testing, photoshoot, getting the website and all that stuff rolling,” said Maxeel Hardy, Owner and Chef of Iris Smoke Shop.

The Lansing Shuffle wanted a wide variety of food, and Iris provides just that.

“My mom’s from the Bahamas, and so I grew up in Florida, so I have a lot of Island inspiration in my cooking,” said Hardy.

The new addition to Lansing’s social district has one goal.

“We’re trying to create an experience,” Berryhill said. “It’s for everybody, kids, whoever. Bring it, let’s go.”

They’re shuffling things along, but still waiting on their pavilion to be installed for the shuffleboard court. It will be a heated area right next to the current building.

