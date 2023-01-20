Lansing man uses TikTok to grow his business, spread positive messages

It’s not easy for small businesses to compete with larger corporations, but one man in Lansing is paving his own path to success.
By Chloe Porfirio
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Aondray Worthy owns WalkWorthy, a store that sells custom menswear. You might come across his store at the Lansing Mall, but you might not know how Worthy put his brand on the map.

It’s not just the stylish clothes he creates, Worthy wants to spread the message of confidence - and he does that through TikTok. His social media accounts allow him to reach people he never thought he could.

“I was able to grow my TikTok following, I think we’re sitting somewhere at like, 27,000?” Worthy said. “WalkWorthy is more about whats on the inside and allowing whats on the inside to reflect on the outside.”

But it’s not just about promoting himself or WalkWorthy.

“I try to do it in terms of promoting a positive message. For instance, right behind us? That’s my son” Worthy said. “And I do that because I want people to see what a relationship between a father and a son looks like. Whether it’s being a better father, whether it’s being a better husband, or being better in the community.”

Worthy said his small business is here to compete and social media has helped him do just that.

“It’s something that never sleeps,” Worthy said. “It’s something that never calls in sick.”

Worthy said in the future, he might write a book.

