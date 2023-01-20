How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center

By Claudia Sella
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?

Here’s how you can help.

If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does not take in skunks, raccoons or bats.

