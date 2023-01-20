Holt Business Alliance honors Holt Public Schools superintendent and educator

From left to right: Doug Daigle, owner of American Flooring, the Holt Business of the Year; Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Hollern, the Delhi Township Employee of the Year; Lucas Schrauben and David Hornak.(Holt Public Schools)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Business Alliance honored Holt Public Schools superintendent Dr. David Hornak and Lucas Schrauben, the district’s director of Secondary Programs, for their efforts to help students and give back to the community.

Hornak received the Ronald Van Ermen Legacy Award from the group at its meeting in January. Pat Brown, vice president of the alliance, noted Hornak’s steadfast leadership during difficult periods over the past few years, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The award is named for Ronald Van Ermen, assistant superintendent of Holt Public Schools in the 1990s. He helped restructure the business alliance to better bridge the gap between business, government and education, and that vision remains the mission of the alliance.

“Dr. Hornak unselfishly places himself in a number of community organizations to remain connected and offer insight as needed,” Brown said. “He is a great inspiration, and his wisdom and compassionate leadership continues Ron Van Ermen’s legacy today.”

Schrauben was named Holt Business Alliance Educator of the Year. The group noted that Schrauben is a graduate of Holt Public Schools and has dedicated his professional career to helping students discover their values, passion and purpose.

“Lucas Schrauben continues to innovate, educate and inspire Holt Public students to be the next great leaders in our changing economy, whether it’s in robotics, aviation, construction or countless other student opportunities,” Brown said. “We are proud to recognize him for his continued dedication to our students and the Holt community.”

