Highland Township teen dead after crash with school bus

Oakland County Sheriff's Department
Oakland County Sheriff's Department(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HIGHLAND TWP., Mich. (WILX) - 16-year-old, James Shenberger of Highland Township died on Thursday after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a Huron Valley School District School Bus.

Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt around 2:10 p.m. Thursday when his car was struck after he made a left turn in front of a school bus according to authorities.

The bus was eastbound on Colley Lake Road at the time. Shenberger was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries due to the crash. Authorities confirmed that he was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The 62-year-old driver of the school bus was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured said police.

Two passengers in the school bus, a 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, were not wearing seatbelts but were not injured.

Authorities confirmed in their release that alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash on the part of either driver.

The crash remains under investigation and is being handled by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

