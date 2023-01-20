General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint.

Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where he will deliver a keynote address discussing the work that the administration has been doing to support economic development in Northern Michigan including investing more than $5 million to create over 300 jobs.

In addition to his first stops, the lieutenant governor will join a groundbreaking for a $20 million expansion of Traverse City Whiskey Co. that will bring nearly 100 jobs to the area. This event will take place around 1:30 p.m.

