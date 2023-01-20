Firefighters pull man from overturned Jeep before train hits it in Kalamazoo County

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - Dashboard cameras captured a dramatic rescue Friday morning in Portage.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on reports of a collision. Police and fire crews found a Chevrolet Cruz in the intersection with heavy front-end damage and a Jeep that had rolled onto its side on the railroad tracks.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep told them he was experiencing severe back pain and was unable to leave the vehicle just before the train signal lights began flashing.

Firefighters quickly removed the driver and dragged him to a safe location seconds before a train struck the Jeep. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The driver of the Cruz was uninjured.

