Firefighters pull man from overturned Jeep before train hits it in Kalamazoo County

PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - Dashboard cameras captured a dramatic rescue Friday morning in Portage.

According to authorities, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. on reports of a collision. Police and fire crews found a Chevrolet Cruz in the intersection with heavy front-end damage and a Jeep that had rolled onto its side on the railroad tracks.

Authorities said the driver of the Jeep told them he was experiencing severe back pain and was unable to leave the vehicle just before the train signal lights began flashing.

Firefighters quickly removed the driver and dragged him to a safe location seconds before a train struck the Jeep. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The driver of the Cruz was uninjured.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.