Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more.

Show hours are Thursday, January 19th until 8 pm, Friday, January 20th from noon until 8 pm, Saturday, January 21st from 10 am until 8 pm and Sunday, January 22nd from 10 am until 4 pm. There’s free parking for the RV Show and admission is free for people 18 and under and $8.00 for adults.

For more information: https://midmichiganrvshow.com/?fbclid=IwAR2QMy3jm87bLQ2EPABYrZNR8ZgOgyFjiGuSZrW9l6Fwmiq7aBC9laTh1xM

