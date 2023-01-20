East Lansing, DeWitt student nominated for military academy admission

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan students were nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow for admission to military academies.

Following a highly competitive application process of interviews by veterans, military and community leaders, John Crotteau of East Lansing was nominated for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Ryder Thompson of DeWitt received a nomination for a place at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.

Sen. Stabenow said “having demonstrated a strong commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, I am confident they will represent Michigan and our country well.”

Appointment to a service academy requires a nomination by their U.S. Senator, their U.S. Representative, or the Vice President but does not guarantee academy acceptance which comes from the academies where they applied.

