Delta Township to host home alone safety class for kids

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Delta Township is preparing your child for handling a variety of experiences he or she may have when left alone. The Delta Township Enrichment Center will be holding a Home Alone class on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Topics will include how to call for help using the 911 system and how to deal with a stranger at the door or on the phone. The event will focus on n kids ages 10 to 15 years old.

A deputy from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Inspector from the Delta Township Fire Department will teach your child the safest ways to cope with the unexpected.

The Home Alone class cost $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents. Those interested can register by calling 517-323-8555 or registering online here.

