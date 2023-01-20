City of Mason to allow Golf Carts and UTVs on some streets

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - City of Mason residents are allowed to drive golf carts and Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) on some streets if they are properly registered.

According to the City, eligible users are limited to city residents or people owning/leasing/renting property within the city limits.

Registration requires an inspection, a review of the ordinance requirements, proof of insurance coverage, and affixing a registration decal when operating. These vehicles would only be allowed to operate on some city streets with speed limits of 25 mph.

Only persons over 18 years of age and holding a valid Driver’s License may operate a golf cart or utility task vehicle on roads.

You can review the Citizens Guide on this topic to learn more here.

Registration requires an inspection, a review of the ordinance requirements, proof of insurance coverage, and affixing a registration decal when operating. (City of Mason)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.