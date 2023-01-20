2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Gaylord stopped a woman for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday evening according to their Twitter account.

The suspected woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and was also arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), they both had been drinking together earlier that day while playing trivia.

