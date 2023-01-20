2 women arrested for driving while intoxicated in Gaylord
One woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and they both were arrested.
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers from Gaylord stopped a woman for suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday evening according to their Twitter account.
The suspected woman called a friend for help during the stop. The friend arrived and was also arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), they both had been drinking together earlier that day while playing trivia.
Read next:
- City of Mason to allow Golf Carts and UTVs on some streets
- Major street in Jackson to shut down on Jan. 23
- General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
- Prepare for tax filing season ahead of the April 18 deadline
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.