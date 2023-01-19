Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies.

Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault.

The incident happened Jan. 12 at the Green Oak Village Mall. According to authorities, Green Oak Township police responded to reports of five women who had entered the store and were filling bags with merchandise. Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post came to assist.

Police said the women fled the scene with the stolen property - one on foot and the others in separate vehicles.

Authorities said a Michigan State Police trooper was trying to take the woman who ran on foot when one of the vehicles involved was driven toward the trooper, who fired his weapon at the vehicle.

The vehicle was struck, but not the driver. Police said the vehicle stopped after crashing into a building.

The five women were taken into custody and lodged at the Livingston County Jail in Howell. No one was injured in the incident.

