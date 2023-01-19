Studio 10 preview and rain returns

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview what to expect on Thursday’s show.

Plus First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews when we can expect more rain and we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 19, 2023

  • Average High: 30º Average Low 17º
  • Lansing Record High: 53° 1949
  • Lansing Record Low: -20° 1892
  • Jackson Record High: 62º 1907
  • Jackson Record Low: -20º 1994

