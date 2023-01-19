Students renovate Curwood Place

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Owosso are renovating Curwood Place on Main Street.

The building consists of five storage garages and nine second-floor apartments. There’s also a store - Magoo’s Pets - operating in the building.

The building’s owners sponsored the Lawrence Technological University College of Architectural Design to challenge its students to refurbish and redesign the building.

Their professor said it’s a great opportunity.

”So this class is basically looking at four years of work that they’ve done and take that information and apply it to a real-life situation,” said Len Dilaura. “So we have a real client, we have a real building, and a real city, and it will be a great opportunity for them to actually work with everybody that’s involved with this project.”

The professor said it’s more than just the project. He hopes the students take away valuable experience in how to work with a client.

