Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh investigation and MLB luxury tax

By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics from the sports world.

Today’s show includes the latest on the investigation into the University of Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh, the US Appeals Court is set to hear the NCAA’s case over pay for athletes, MSU women’s basketball falls to a tough competitor while the men face Rutgers tonight, plus what teams are being fined for the luxury tax.

More Sports News:

MHSAA Basketball Highlights: January 17, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claire Elizabeth Powers
Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 517-788-4464.
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
George Lahanas
East Lansing City Council votes unanimously to dismiss City Manager

Latest News

State unemployment numbers steady but above the national rate for December
body artist
Studio 10 Body Artist Part One
Michigan girl beats cancer as equestrian champion
Michigan horse back champion and cancer survivor
Studio 10′s Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk to preview what to expect on Thursday’s show,...
Studio 10 preview and rain returns