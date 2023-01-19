State opens $238M grant program for internet providers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) will provide $238 million in federal funding to offer high-speed internet to providers of unserved locations throughout the state.

MIHI has opened the application process for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program that is paid for through the Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund.

Director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Susan Corbin, said “the ROBIN Grant Program will provide the dollars needed for the development and expansion of broadband infrastructure to underserved areas and increase internet access and affordability to many Michigan families and businesses.”

Eligible applicants for ROBIN include internet service providers, those licensed under the MI Telecommunications Act, franchise holders under the Uniform Video Services Local Franchise Act or any entity currently providing broadband service in the state. Partnerships between communities and internet service providers are also encouraged.

Eric Frederick, Michigan’s chief connectivity officer said “ROBIN will allow internet service providers and public-private partnerships to develop broadband infrastructure to the state’s unserved areas.”

Potential applicants can find helpful information on the on the MIHI funding page.

The application window closes at 4 p.m. on Tues., March 14.

All questions can be sent via email to: LEO-MIHighSpeedInternet@michigan.gov.

