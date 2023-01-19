Police: Student arrested for detailing how he would pull off school shooting

The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor...
The 18-year-old senior, Hayden Moore, also made mention of who he would kill first, Prosecutor Lynn Deddens explained.(Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LEON, Ind. (WXIX/Gray News) - A high school student in Indiana is facing felony charges after he made a comment on how he would pull off a school shooting.

Officials said 18-year-old Hayden Moore was arrested on three counts of intimidation.

Moore, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, allegedly said if he was going to “shoot up the school,” he would hide his grandfather’s gun inside of his binder and bring it to school, authorities said.

Officials said the senior also made mention of who he would kill first.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office did investigate and authorities said no gun was ever brought to the school, nor was one found at his home.

“In today’s society, these types of comments cannot be made or tolerated,” Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said. “Schools need to be safe places and free from violence or threats of violence.”

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claire Elizabeth Powers
Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 517-788-4464.
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
George Lahanas
East Lansing City Council votes unanimously to dismiss City Manager

Latest News

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
Illinois paramedics, ambulance company sued for man’s death
State unemployment numbers steady but above the national rate for December
body artist
Studio 10 Body Artist Part One
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern at the State Department in...
US citizens get chance to play role in resettling refugees
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh investigation and MLB luxury tax