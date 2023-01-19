Police identify woman fatally struck by SUV on I-75

41-year-old Warren woman identified by fingerprints.
(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Jan. 11 at about 9:48 p.m. on northbound I-75 near the northbound scales (Mile Marker 8). The female pedestrian was identified by her fingerprints as Paula Quarterman, 41, of Warren.

According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to a crash involving an SUV and a pedestrian. When they arrived, it was determined that the female pedestrian was deceased as a result of being struck by an SUV traveling north on I-75.

Authorities said that speed, careless driving, drugs, or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. Efforts to identify the female at the scene were unsuccessful.

Quarterman had no known acquaintances in the area and it is unknown why she was in Monroe County or why she was walking on the freeway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.

