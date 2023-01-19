Nominate your teacher to win a field trip to IQ-Hub

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
St Johns, Mich. (WILX) - We want to celebrate our teachers!

One teacher will be recognized every week during the entire school year.

That teacher’s class will win a free fun & educational field trip with transportation to the IQhub at the AgroLiquid Headquarters, in St. Johns. There are activities there for everyone from the young to the young at heart. There are twenty-four museum quality exhibits to explore, a tractor simulator to test your planting skills and a Kids’ Korner for the younger kids. The IQhub is a one-of-a-kind facility that teaches visitors about agriculture and the environment, through hands-on interactive exhibits. Transportation reimbursement is provided by IQhub through a grant, and the details will be provided to any school scheduling an IQhub field trip.

You can nominate a teacher here: https://www.wilx.com/2022/09/06/nominate-teacher-week/

