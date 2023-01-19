New parking lot for downtown Jackson employees

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is adding a special parking lot where downtown business employees can park for free during the day.

Employees of downtown Jackson businesses no longer have to worry about where they will park when going to work.

There are 35 parking spots at the corner of South MLK Drive and East Cortland Street.

The lot was recently resurfaced with additional lighting and signage added to the employee parking area.

Parking is free for downtown employees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No permit is required for employees to use the lot.

After 5 p.m. and on weekends, parking fees are relaxed and all City of Jackson downtown parking lots can be used for free.

City Manager Jonathan Greene said it’s important for the City to be mindful of downtown workers. “Businesses are tightly packed in Downtown Jackson, meaning many of them do not have space for employee parking,” Greene said. “Providing this new parking lot is a small thing we can do for the local workforce that makes a big impact in our local economy.”

