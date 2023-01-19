New Michigan State University football building in progress

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex.

According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.

The MSU Board of Trustees approved Phase I of the project at its April 2022 meeting as well as a building setback zoning variance.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

Next level 📈📈



An inside look at the new football building in progress in East Lansing. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/dAf9u5yxZe — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) January 19, 2023

