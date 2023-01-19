New Michigan State University football building in progress

Street View
Street View(Michigan State University Athletics)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex.

According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.

The MSU Board of Trustees approved Phase I of the project at its April 2022 meeting as well as a building setback zoning variance.

The project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Claire Elizabeth Powers
Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 517-788-4464.
2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting
George Lahanas
East Lansing City Council votes unanimously to dismiss City Manager

Latest News

Jessica Duvall gymnastics athlete from Lansing
Lansing athlete chosen for Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
Parking is free for downtown employees
New parking lot for downtown Jackson employees
Parking is free for downtown employees
New parking lot for downtown Jackson employees
Lansing senator’s mental health bill addresses insurance, ‘chemical restraint’, school absences