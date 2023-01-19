Nancy Moore Park to see closures

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Nancy Moore Park will be closed for several days due to contractual work.

According to township officials, the park and the Meridian Small Dog Park will be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday. The park will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found on the Meridian Township website.

