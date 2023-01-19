Nancy Moore Park to see closures

Nancy L Moore Community Park
Nancy L Moore Community Park(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Nancy Moore Park will be closed for several days due to contractual work.

According to township officials, the park and the Meridian Small Dog Park will be closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday. The park will be open on Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found on the Meridian Township website.

