Michigan State University sees decrease in sexual violence

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has seen a decrease in sexual violence since 2019. This is according to new data from a report MSU just released, regarding sexual violence on campus. The report is 112 pages and covers a wide array of violence and identities.

“I was an undergrad student, during the time that Lou Anna K. Simon was president and all these things were unfolding,” said Grace Lemley, MSU Graduate Student.

Lemley has been at MSU for seven years. She was on campus when former MSU sports doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced for sexual abuse of student-athletes. She remembers a much different campus than the one she sees now.

Lemley said, “I definitely notice a lot more resources.”

Since establishing a five-year plan to improve campus culture, MSU has started programs to support survivors of sexual violence. They’re also working to prevent it, and the data shows that it’s working. The school has seen a decrease in sexual harassment, sexual assault, and coerced sexual contact since 2019. However, student Bella Hoye wants to see the university do more for off-campus violence.

“If it happens at a frat or a bar, they’re like, ‘well it wasn’t necessarily on-campus’.” said Hoye.

MSU said they’re waiting to have discussions with the community before making more changes based on the results.

“What needs to be different in our prevention programming? How do we address this moving forward?” said Dr. Rebecca Campbell, with MSU’s Research center on Gender-Based Violence.

The report also found that marginalized groups have a higher risk for sexual violence on campus. However, that is in line with national trends. MSU plans to host discussions to get community feedback on the report. We’re told they’ll provide information for those discussions in the next few days.

