Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

Michigan DNR Officer Jeremy Sergey and ride-along Kaylin Mayeski pose with the 1-year-old black...
Michigan DNR Officer Jeremy Sergey and ride-along Kaylin Mayeski pose with the 1-year-old black bear who was found in the barn of a south Marquette homeowner.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week.

The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales.

Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation officer and a woman participating in a ride-a-long relocated the bear to a newly constructed den.

“It was unique for a few reasons,” Michigan DNR Officer/Recruiter Jeremy Sergey said. “Reason number one I have never been involved in relocating a small black bear before. Also, I had a ride-along, so it was unique for me and the ride-along to get to experience relocating a black bear.”

People who are interested in pursuing careers in conservation can do a ride-along with DNR officers and biologists. To schedule a ride-along visit the Michigan DNR website and click on “contact a recruiter”.

