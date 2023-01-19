Michigan DNR relocates black bear found in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR relocated a black bear in Marquette County this past week.

The DNR was contacted after a farmer in south Marquette found the bear in his cattle barn. It had made a makeshift den using hay bales.

Two DNR wildlife biologists, a conservation officer and a woman participating in a ride-a-long relocated the bear to a newly constructed den.

“It was unique for a few reasons,” Michigan DNR Officer/Recruiter Jeremy Sergey said. “Reason number one I have never been involved in relocating a small black bear before. Also, I had a ride-along, so it was unique for me and the ride-along to get to experience relocating a black bear.”

People who are interested in pursuing careers in conservation can do a ride-along with DNR officers and biologists. To schedule a ride-along visit the Michigan DNR website and click on “contact a recruiter”.

