MDOT continues to make improvements to Grand River Ave.

Including the installation of pedestrian safety islands between Meijer and Best Buy, and at Campus Hill Dr.
MDOT is investing about $14.7 million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements on M-43.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $14.7 million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements on M-43. They said work will include joint and crack repairs, intermittent curb and gutter replacement, spot drainage repairs, and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Meridian Township and Ingham County Drain Commission are partnering with MDOT as part of the project and will relocate 200 feet of a 16-inch watermain. Upgrades to the Okemos and Grettenberger drains will also take place.

MDOT plans to install pedestrian islands on Grand River Ave. in June at Washington Heights Ave., between Meijer and Best Buy, and at Campus Hill Dr.

Meridian Township provided construction updates for the Marsh Rd. and Grand River Ave. intersection.

Milling and paving of the Marsh Rd. and Grand River Ave. intersection will be moved to June 2023 when MDOT will be milling and paving the remaining sections of Grand River Ave. between Marsh Rd. and Park Lake Rd. that are not being raised.

The Township requested this process to ensure that traffic is not further restricted. Moving the milling and paving of the Marsh Road and Grand River Avenue intersection to June, Okemos Road and Dobie Road will be fully reopened to create more detours.

The Township attempted to work with MDOT and their paving contractor to pave the Marsh Rd and Dobie and Central Park intersections during the evening this summer, but night paving ultimately was not feasible for the contractor’s schedule according to the Township.

