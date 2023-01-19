Lansing senator’s mental health bill addresses insurance, ‘chemical restraint’, school absences

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Sen. Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) introduced three bills addressing mental health issues in Michigan, one of which aims at needs of public school students.

Senate Bills 27, 28, and 29 address the mental health crisis in Michigan.

“In recent years, we’ve seen an uptick in mental health issues, particularly among our young people,” Sen. Anthony said. “It’s high time that we take mental health seriously in our state. These bills do just that.”

The package would make the following changes:

SB 27 would amend the insurance code of 1956 to require insurers to provide coverage for mental health and substance use disorder services, including behavioral health treatment, at the same level as physical health services.

SB 28 would amend the mental health code to end the use of “Chemical Restraint” or using drugs on patients for disciplinary or convenience reasons, and instead requiring administers to only use drugs for a diagnosed medical reason.

SB 29 would amend the revised school code to grant public school students five absences for behavioral or mental health reasons.

SB 27 and SB 28 have been referred to the Senate Committee on Health Policy. SB 29 has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education.

