Lansing athlete chosen for Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jessica Duvall of Lansing will represent Special Olympics USA in the rhythmic gymnastics competition.

Lawrence Robuste from Ypsilanti will compete in the athletics category and Randy Coleman of Horton will participate as the kayaking head coach.

A 201-member delegation will represent the United States at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, being held June 17-25, 2023.

Athletes will compete in 14 of the 26 sports offered: athletics, basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, golf, gymnastics – artistic, gymnastics— rhythmic, kayaking, powerlifting, sailing, soccer, swimming, tennis, and volleyball.

The Games will be the world’s largest sports and humanitarian event taking place in 2023, and the biggest multi-sport event in Berlin in decades. The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 will feature more than 7,000 Special Olympics athletes from over 190 countries.

Special Olympics Michigan Inc. (SOMI) provides year-round sports training and athletic competition to more than 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities and Unified partners (athletes without intellectual disabilities).

SOMI is a non-profit organization supported almost entirely by corporate and individual gifts and events.

