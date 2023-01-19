Ladies Silver Blades looking for new members in their 50th year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ladies Silver Blades is a fun group skating club for women in Mid-Michigan.

This season they are celebrating their 50th anniversary!

Their goal is to provide a safe learning environment for adult women to pursue their enjoyment for figure skating with a professional coach leading the way.

Ladies Silver Blades skates every Thursday morning, September through mid June, at Suburban Ice – East Lansing from 9:30 am to 11:20 am.

You can take lessons or just skate around.

There are holiday themed skates and shows you can perform in.

For more information to join: https://ladiessilverblades.org/

They say you can participate as much or as little as you like. No one is ever pressured to join in the lessons. S

Regular weekly session run Thursdays, September through mid- June. Join the club for $78 per year, or $39 a half year, plus $5 for ice time each session you attend. For ice time fees, a punch card with reduced rates is available through Suburban Ice Arena. Skate rental is an additional fee.

