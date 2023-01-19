Inflation impacts Lansing bakery due to rising costs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you have been to the grocery store recently, you are probably sticker shocked. Especially because of the price of eggs. That is because of supply chain delays or shortages, the avian flu, and high feed costs.

Even if you find cheaper options, some companies limit the quantity you can buy. It is not just eggs. It is also other main baking staples like flour, milk, and butter have also surged in cost.

According to recent data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics., grocery prices remain nearly double the rate of overall inflation at 11.8 percent year-over-year.

Sweet Encounter’s owner Nikki Thompson-Frazier told News 10′s Taylor Gattoni that they go through at least 50 dozen eggs in a week. Eggs, butter, flour, and milk, have all started to double her bills.

To keep up with the cost of these kitchen staples, Sweet Encounter’s owner is considering increasing her prices too.

“We’re thinking of doing a percentage like a 3% surcharge on everything because even our quiches, lots of eggs. That’s a factor as well as our sweet items,” said Thompson-Frazier.

Downtown Lansing Inc. has a grant helping businesses with operational and product costs. However, Thompson-Frazier said she still has to go out and compare the cheapest prices between stores.

Using substitutes can also be pricey and impact the flavor and texture of the baked good.

Thompson-Frazier said having vegan products that do not require eggs helps but most of their customers go for the traditional products.

Sweet Encounter is located at 300 S. Washington Square (inside the lobby of Knapp Building, off Washtenaw), Lansing.

