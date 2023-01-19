First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be a cloudy and breezy day across Mid-Michigan with a few snowflakes in the air at times. With temperatures holding just above freezing through the day snow accumulation does not look to be a concern across the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s today with wind chills in the mid 20s. Tonight under mostly cloudy skies temperatures dip back into the mid 20s. Saturday is a quiet day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 30s. We may even see a few peeks at the sun during the afternoon.

First Alert: Another storm system passing south of Michigan Saturday night into Sunday will brush the area with some snow. Snow accumulation for most areas Sunday should be an inch or less. After more calm and quiet weather to begin next week, we have another shot at seeing some accumulating snow on Wednesday. This storm system will need to be watched as it has potential for accumulating snow. Stay with us for updates as Wednesday approaches. Colder air returns after the Wednesday storm with high temperatures in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 20, 2023

Average High: 30º Average Low 16º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1906

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1888

Jackson Record High: 63º 1906

Jackson Record Low: -18º 1985

