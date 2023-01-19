Bodycam footage captures Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy river

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dog in Ann Arbor is back with her family safely after almost becoming a pupsicle Tuesday morning.

Frankie had become stranded on the Huron River near Gallup Park after she chased a swan onto the ice. According to authorities, officials with the Ann Arbor police and fire departments worked to rescue the dog by using their equipment to break the ice, which created a path for Frankie to swim to shore.

“Sometimes you have to improvise,” the department wrote on social media.

Police said it took several minutes to get her warm, but that Frankie was in good spirits before she went home with her family.

Frankie is now safe with her family. (WILX)

