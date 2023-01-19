Body Artists Dicusses her 365 days

By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Visual Artist Sera Reneé visited Studio 10 to today to tell us about her vulnerability project!

Michigan based Artist Sera Reneé, completed her “Pieces of Me” Project, a 365 day, self-growth face/body paint project that started January 1, 2022, and ended on December 31, 2022.

Each day, Sera would create a new face/body paint, and then present it to the public via her social media platforms, specifically Instagram & Facebook. The paintings were based on different concepts revolving around things related to the artist’s day. This could be an emotion, inspiration, or even an art concept or style that Sera wanted to work on. “

All 365 paints can be viewed on her website at www.contrastedcontent.com/the-pieces-of-me-2022

