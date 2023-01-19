Ann Arbor police arrest suspect 6 minutes after bank robbery

Jan. 19, 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A suspected bank robber was taken into custody within 10 minutes of the robbery.

The incident happened Saturday at a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor, located near the intersection of West Stadium Boulevard and Abbott Avenue. According to authorities, a 37-year-old man was arrested by police within six minutes of the department being notified of the robbery.

Richmond Starbuck, a resident of Ann Arbor, was charged with one count of bank robbery.

