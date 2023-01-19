Ann Arbor police arrest suspect 6 minutes after bank robbery

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A suspected bank robber was taken into custody within 10 minutes of the robbery.

The incident happened Saturday at a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor, located near the intersection of West Stadium Boulevard and Abbott Avenue. According to authorities, a 37-year-old man was arrested by police within six minutes of the department being notified of the robbery.

Police said the man was not armed and no one was injured in the incident.

Richmond Starbuck, a resident of Ann Arbor, was charged with one count of bank robbery.

