2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together.

According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.

If the three become available for adoption, Jackson County Animal Services said they would prefer to have them housed together.

Jackson County Animal Services said the three were seemingly abandoned. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson County Animal Shelter at 517-788-4464 or at animalshelter@mijackson.org. If they are your pets, you are asked to visit the shelter in person at 3370 Spring Arbor Road in Jackson.

