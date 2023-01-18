Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy

Claire Elizabeth Powers
Claire Elizabeth Powers(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Background: 4-year-old boy dies after kayak overturns on Lake Lansing

The incident happened March 29, 2022, on Lake Lansing. Police said the boy was with his mother when their kayak overturned.

Officials with the Meridian Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene, where they found the boy unresponsive and not breathing. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Claire Elizabeth Powers was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder. She was given a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a Jan. 16, 2023 crash.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting

Latest News

News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics...
Staudt on Sports: Who stays with the Lions and MSU prepares for Rutgers
Michigan spent nearly $8M cleaning up litter from roads in 2022
Authorities identify suspects arrested in Delta Township human trafficking sting
gourmet coffee
Studio 10 National Gourmet Coffee