Woman charged with murder in Lake Lansing drowning of 4-year-old boy

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 34-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy.

The incident happened March 29, 2022, on Lake Lansing. Police said the boy was with his mother when their kayak overturned.

Officials with the Meridian Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene, where they found the boy unresponsive and not breathing. He was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Claire Elizabeth Powers was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder. She was given a $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

