Train for a 5K for free with the Winter Warm-Up

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have fun getting fit with the Blue Cross® Winter Warm Up. Meet up with friends and family and join in on this great way to meet your 2023 health goals! The 5K training program is free and open to all ages and abilities (a parent or their designee must accompany children).

This eight-week training program involves attending two weekly one-hour sessions with certified Good Form Running and Walking coaches from the Playmakers Fitness Foundation either virtually or in person at 8 different locations. In addition, participants will receive a weekly communication with training information.

The virtual and in-person instructional sessions will lead to a free goal event - the Blue Cross® Winter Warm Up 5K walk/ run celebration at Hawk Island Park in Lansing on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Training Program Locations: Charlotte High School, Holt High School, Lansing Mall, FLEXcity Fitness, Ingham County Health Department, Meridian Mall, Michigan State University- Bessey Hall, Playmakers, & St. Johns High School

Program Dates: January 23 - March 18, 2023

Program Cost: FREE - Courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network

Goal Event: Blue Cross® Winter Warm Up 5K Celebration 10am. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Hawk Island

Proper Attire: Most of the sessions will be held OUTDOORS. Layer for warmth

For More Information: Contact The Playmakers Fitness Foundation - Cynthia at Cynthia@playmakersfoundation.org or Ryan at Ryan@playmakers.com

To Register: Go to warmup.playmakers.com. Registration is live!

The March 18 goal event is open to Winter Warm Up participants and all members of the community. Join hundreds of participants celebrating fitness and health in our community!

