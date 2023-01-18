Survivors and community leaders work to reduce gun violence in Michigan

By Kayla Jones
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across Michigan, on Wednesday gun violence survivors and community leaders are holding 7 events to call for immediate action from state lawmakers to pass bills that they say would work to reduce gun violence in Michigan communities.

One event is being held downtown at the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m. and will feature faith leaders from the state.

News 10 will be at Wednesday’s event and will have updates both on-air and online

Another one of the events being held in the state on Wednesday will be in Oxford at 3:30 p.m. and will feature students who survived the Oxford School shooting.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a Jan. 16, 2023 crash.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
Near Ann Dr. and Gary Ln.
Homeowner, dogs escape Bath Township house fire safely
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle

Latest News

Gun violence survivors and community leaders call for immediate action from state lawmakers to...
Gun violence survivors and community leaders work to reduce gun violence
The Calm Before The Storm
"I implore all who plan on attending to conduct themselves with decorum and civility.”
Jackson Public School Board member faces backlash after tweet
Jackson Public School Board member faces backlash after tweet
Jackson Public School Board member faces backlash after tweet