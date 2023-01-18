Survivors and community leaders work to reduce gun violence in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Across Michigan, on Wednesday gun violence survivors and community leaders are holding 7 events to call for immediate action from state lawmakers to pass bills that they say would work to reduce gun violence in Michigan communities.

One event is being held downtown at the State Capitol at 11:30 a.m. and will feature faith leaders from the state.

News 10 will be at Wednesday's event and will have updates both on-air and online

Another one of the events being held in the state on Wednesday will be in Oxford at 3:30 p.m. and will feature students who survived the Oxford School shooting.

