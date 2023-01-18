Staudt on Sports: Who stays with the Lions and MSU prepares for Rutgers

By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics from the sports world.

Today’s show includes a discussion of who will the Lions keep for next season - both on the field and on the sidelines. Are we seeing the next generation of great quarterbacks in the NFL? Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open as hip issues plague his defending of his title. Plus Rutgers visits the Breslin Center while the Spartans honor first responders.

More Sports News:

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to stay with Detroit Lions

Michigan’s Matt Weiss put on leave amid police investigation according to reports

Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

US appeals court to hear NCAA case over pay for athletes

Biden welcomes NBA Champion Warriors, pledges support for California

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meijer changing mPerks rewards
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
Drag racing believed to be cause of crash that shut down US-127
A driver is dead after a set of tires struck a semi-tractor trailer combination on Interstate...
Police: Truck driver killed after another semi’s tires fall off, strike vehicle
Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a Jan. 16, 2023 crash.
Michigan State Police believe alcohol was factor in deadly crash through roundabout
Police arrest 2 in Lansing drive-by shooting

Latest News

Johnson was supposed to interview for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job on Wednesday but...
Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to stay with Detroit Lions
Michigan football's co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been suspended after a police...
Michigan’s Matt Weiss put on leave amid police investigation according to reports
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Headed to Mexico Next Thanksgiving
News 10 Sports with background
Staudt on Sports: Harbaugh stays, MSU falls short, and more