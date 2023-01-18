Staudt on Sports: Who stays with the Lions and MSU prepares for Rutgers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports Director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hot watercooler topics from the sports world.

Today’s show includes a discussion of who will the Lions keep for next season - both on the field and on the sidelines. Are we seeing the next generation of great quarterbacks in the NFL? Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open as hip issues plague his defending of his title. Plus Rutgers visits the Breslin Center while the Spartans honor first responders.

More Sports News:

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to stay with Detroit Lions

Michigan’s Matt Weiss put on leave amid police investigation according to reports

Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGA wreck

US appeals court to hear NCAA case over pay for athletes

Biden welcomes NBA Champion Warriors, pledges support for California

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.