Sparrow Carson Hospital opens new wound care clinic

CARSON CITY, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Carson Hospital announced the opening of Sparrow Wound Care Services Carson. The Wednesday announcement is a response to a rapidly growing healthcare need for leading-edge care.

Sparrow Wound Care Services Carson is an outpatient service offering a comprehensive approach for patients with non-healing wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, compromised tissue flaps/grafts, and bony or soft tissue wounds resulting from radiation treatment.

National research shows that wound care is a burgeoning field and that some patients delayed their wound care during the pandemic.

“Our dedicated clinical staff understands the totality of the patient in regard to wound healing,” said Allison Browne, Program Director, Sparrow Wound Care Services. “We work to treat not only the wound but the underlying cause of the wound.”

Patients are encouraged to keep regular appointments with their referring provider while they are undergoing treatment. The clinical team at Sparrow Wound Care Services Carson will keep the referring provider well-informed of their patient’s progress said the release.

Providers can refer patients by calling Sparrow Wound Care Services Carson at 989-584-8109. The clinic is open on Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can learn more about Wound Care Services at Sparrow here.

The clinic is located at Sparrow Carson Hospital, 406 E. Elm St., Carson City.

