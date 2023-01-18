LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Alopecia affects 6.8 million people in the world but it is something rarely talked about in the open.

One Mid-Michgander, is turning her pain into purpose.

Nekeyta Brunson has started her nonprofit, She’s Uncovered where she helps people come to terms with and find solutions for their hair loss.

Additionally, she has started her own business that helps women work on their personal, mental and physical health, Uncovered Beauty Studios.

For more information visit, https://www.shesuncovered.com/.

